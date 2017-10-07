Canucks begin rebuilding phase with season opener vs. Oilers

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks have decided to give youth a chance.

But will a younger version of the rebuilding club necessarily make things better?

It is the question on the minds of fans and team management types alike as the Canucks prepare to open their 2017-18 season on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena.

As stars Henrik and Daniel Sedin enter what could be their final season with the club, many observers are looking for signs of hope of improvement on a 29th overall finish last season. That hope lays mostly with youngsters like Brock Boeser and Jack Virtanen, who cracked the opening-night roster after a pre-season featuring strong internal competition.

However, neither Boeser, a 20-year-old who scored four goals in his first nine NHL games last spring, and also had a strong preseason, nor Virtanen, who was drafted sixth overall in 2014 but languished in the minors most of last season, are taking anything for granted.

"Just because I made the team doesn't mean I'm gonna stay here," Boeser said.

The same goes for the rest of the Canucks as this revamped edition tries to get the franchise back to the playoffs after a two-year absence. Few jobs are guaranteed as new coach Travis Green -- who was promoted from the club's American Hockey League farm team in Utica, New York -- takes over for the fired Willie Desjardins, who was blamed for trying to win instead of developing players.

In other words, nobody quite knows what to expect from a team that includes a mix of budding twenty-somethings, such as Bo Horvat, who is being billed as a future captain, Markus Granlund and Sven Baertschi up front, along with Ben Hutton and Troy Stecher on the blue line.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning surprised more than a few people after he went out and signed veteran free agents, including forwards Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner and defensemen Michael Del Zotto in moves that will likely reduce youngsters playing time.