Cantwell and Lundstram 'have to start' cup final - gossip

[BBC]

James Tavernier insists he has "unfinished business" with Rangers amid links to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side. (Daily Record)

Kris Boyd says Todd Cantwell and John Lundstram both "have to start" for Rangers in the Scottish Cup final despite fan opinion. (Scottish Sun)

Read the rest of Saturday's gossip here.