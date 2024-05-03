Cantor tries his hand in horse racing

- Is it officially time for the Bruins to stick with Swayman?Ty Anderson joins Mike Felger on Sports Sunday to discuss whether or not the Bruins should start Jeremy Swayman in Game 5 after going up 3-1 vs Toronto. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nhl/boston-bruins/bruins-videos/is-it-officially-time-for-the-bruins-to-stick-with-swayman/608425/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Is it officially time for the Bruins to stick with Swayman?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:05Now PlayingPaused
- Instant reactions following Sixers' crushing Game 6 loss to KnicksAmy Fadool, Jim Lynam, and Marc Jackson unpack the Sixers' season-ending loss to the Knicks.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/instant-reactions-following-sixers-crushing-game-6-loss-to-knicks/582618/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Instant reactions following Sixers' crushing Game 6 loss to Knicks</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>2:26Now PlayingPaused
- Monson: Falcons drafting Penix Jr. isn't as crazy as people thinkPFF's Sam Monson joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. eighth-overall<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/monson-falcons-drafting-penix-jr-isnt-as-crazy-as-people-think/559619/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Monson: Falcons drafting Penix Jr. isn't as crazy as people think</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:13Now PlayingPaused
- “WHAT IS HE DOING?”: Security guards, Aaron Judge, Ricky Bo taking batting practiceWe have a SPECIAL edition of WHAT IS HE DOING?, which includes Ricky Bottalico taking batting practice.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/what-is-he-doing-security-guards-aaron-judge-ricky-bo-taking-batting-practice/581929/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">“WHAT IS HE DOING?”: Security guards, Aaron Judge, Ricky Bo taking batting practice</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>3:18Now PlayingPaused
- Did Joey Wendle make mistake not going for runner at home in Mets-Cubs game?Following the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Cubs, SNY's Gary Apple and Todd Zeile discuss third baseman Joey Wendle going for a double play in the 8th inning with the Mets up by one run rather than go for the runner at home.3:26Now PlayingPaused
- Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injuryKristaps Porzingis exited in the second quarter of the Celtics' Game 4 against the Heat due to a right calf injury and was listed as doubtful to return.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/porzingis-leaves-game-after-suffering-non-contact-leg-injury/608691/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injury</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:57Now PlayingPaused
Cantor tries his hand in horse racing
Andres Cantor gets a lesson in calling a horse race from Larry Collmus and joins Rebecca Lowe to look ahead to the 150th Kentucky Derby.