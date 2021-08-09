Canton's historic Harison House apartments under new ownership

Aug. 9—CANTON — A new owner maintains the five apartment buildings nestled together on Judson Street, but beyond the bricks and doorways is a centuries-old land development history.

Two key families bookend that history: Harison and Howe. The Harison House Apartments, 47 and 49 Judson St., were sold for $2.1 million this year to Lorpak Harison House LLC in a sale facilitated by Hemisphere Holdings Corporation, Syracuse. The sale closed at the end of June, and the property is abiding as a housing complex, with its five buildings containing a total of 47 units.

"It's been a good run," Gregory W. Howe said.

Mr. Howe's late father, Harry E. Howe, developed the Canton properties over several years in the 1960s and '70s, before his kids took over around 1980. Originally from Tunbridge, Vt., Harry was a surgeon and landed in Canton — at 45 Judson St. — in 1960 with his wife and three children. Three years later, he purchased the neighboring property, and the existing and deteriorating house at 49 Judson was demolished to construct the first building in the complex.

"There were few apartments for rent in Canton and there appeared to be a need for more good units," Harry wrote in his 2012 memoir, "A Journey from Tunbridge."

Mr. Howe headed his family's Howe Real Inc., which owned and managed the Judson Street apartments, the townhouses on Ike Noble Drive and a handful of properties in Vermont for decades until the company's recent dissolution. Mr. Howe, who turns 75 years old in November, said the time has come to move on.

"It's a relief," he said.

The Howe Real board, Mr. Howe said, reached a consensus to dissolve the company and sell off the properties about two years ago. The Harison House apartments were the last to be sold.

Long before the Howes came to Canton, the Judson Street lots had been noted as a prominent legacy of the north country's early colonial history. Still marking the complex, a small sign reads "Harison House," for the Harisons that purchased large tracts of land in present-day St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

Richard Harison, the New York attorney and colleague of Alexander Hamilton, was among the group of men to begin defining "the north country." Mr. Harison became involved after Alexander Macomb in 1791 made what's now called Macomb's Purchase — roughly 3.6 million acres of land in today's Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

A 1929 issue of The Commercial Advertiser, a former St. Lawrence County weekly newspaper, described the purchase: "It would seem that Macomb bit off more than he could chew."

Part of Mr. Harison's acquisition was situated in what became the town and village of Canton. He owned the northeastern half of the village and Morley. Three family homes, sometimes called Harison houses or Harison mansions, were built in Canton. By the early 1900s, the three houses — two on East Main Street and one on Judson Street — were sold out of the family.

Another century later, and the Howe family has transitioned their developments, too. Mr. Howe said the Judson Street property owner is managing the complex from New York City, adding that he hopes his former tenants, some longtime residents, will be taken care of.

"From my perspective, it's accepting reality, that it can't be passed down generations forever," Mr. Howe said.