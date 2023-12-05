Canton South's Poochie Snyder, Matt Dennison lead Division IV, V All-Ohio football honors

The Canton South duo of quarterback Poochie Snyder and head coach Matt Dennison highlight the local honorees on the Division IV and V All-Ohio high school football teams, released Tuesday. Snyder is the Ohio Division IV Co-Offensive Player of the Year, and Dennison is the Coach of the Year.

The All-Ohio teams are sponsored by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and chosen by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters from across the state. The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the Division VI and VII teams Monday. The all-state teams in the remaining three divisions will be released Wednesday and Thursday.

Snyder is joined on the Division IV first team by Canton South teammate Tavon Castle and Northwest's Connor Satterfield. Sandy Valley's Nick Petro and Chapin Greer made the Division V first team.

D6-7 All-Ohio football: Central Catholic's Dan Boron, Malvern's Jared Witherow gain All-Ohio football first team

Canton South’s quarterback Poochie Snyder scrambles for a first down against Struthers on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Snyder shares the state's top offensive honor in Division IV with Glenville's D'Shawntae Jones. An All-Ohio first-team pick for the second straight year, Snyder is Stark County's career passing leader in yards (11,083) and touchdowns (122). The 6-foot, 180-pound senior threw for 3,701 yards, 40 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, completing 72.2 percent of his passes. He rushed for 1,504 yards at 10.0 a carry and 16 touchdowns. It was his second consecutive season of 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. Snyder, who rushed for 3,002 yards and 44 touchdowns in his career, was the Repository Stark County Player of the Year and the PAC-7 Player of the Year along with being a finalist for Ohio's Mr. Football.

Canton South head coach Matt Dennison holds up the regional championship trophy after defeating Struthers 35-13 on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Dennison, in his third season at South after an 18-year run at New Philadelphia, guided the Wildcats to their first 10-0 regular season and first regional championship in program history. South finished 14-1, losing to Glenville in a state semifinal. The Wildcats also won the outright PAC-7 championship after sharing it in 2022. Before that, South hadn't won a league title of any kind in 59 years.

Canton South’s Tavon Castle makes a touchdown reception over Struthers’ Christian Pascarella giving South a 35-13 third-quarter lead Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Castle is a first-team wide receiver for the second straight season. He registered his second consecutive 1,000-yard season for South, finishing with 1,690 yards and 16 touchdowns on 122 receptions as a senior. Castle also played some defensive back in big games and intercepted two passes. He finished with 220 receptions for 3,220 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career.

Satterfield is a first-team running back after rushing for 1,400 yards at 5.8 a carry and an area-best 24 touchdowns for 5-6 Northwest. He added 18 receptions for 161 yards. The 6-2, 215-pound Satterfield, a linebacker on defense, also led Northwest in tackles for the second straight season. He finished with 145 tackles (84 solo) and five sacks as a senior.

Canton South defenders Zanden Lewis and Tyler Pugh, right, try to stop Northwest wide receiver Connor Satterfield in the second quarter of Canton South at Northwest football. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Canton South also gained second-team honors for offensive lineman Aiden Geer and defensive lineman Tyler Pugh, as well as third-team honors for linebacker Landen Karovic.

Sandy Valley quarterback Nick Petro looks for an open man in the first half with pressure from Malvern defender Ryan Runyon, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Petro is a first-team quarterback in Division V. The dual-threat senior passed for 2,002 yards and 19 touchdowns while running for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes on defense, returning one for a touchdown. He finished with 3,913 career passing yard and 51 combined touchdowns throwing and running. The 6-3, 185-pound Petro is a Walsh University baseball recruit.

Greer, a first-team defensive lineman, set a single-season school record with 17.5 sacks for the Cardinals (7-5). He added 22 tackles for loss. The 6-1, 175-pound Greer made 15 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

Fairless quarterback Carson Colucci and Sandy Valley defensive back Lukas Gilland also earned second-team honors in Division V, and Fairless' Gio Moore was third-team defensive line.

Sandy Valley's Chapin Greer reels in a pass in the second half with pressure from Canton South's Xavier Williams at Canton South , Friday September 2, 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: All-Ohio high school football Divisions IV, V: South's Poochie Snyder