Canton South High School football's Ethan Fricke selected to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

CANTON TWP. — Canton South High School football player Ethan Fricke has been selected to play in next week's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Fricke helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-0 regular season and a berth in the Division IV state semifinals for the first time. The 5-foot-8, 225-pound senior linebacker finished among the Stark County-area leaders with 13 tackles for loss. He was named first-team All-PAC-7, second-team All-Northeast Inland District and honorable mention All-Stark County.

Canton South linebacker Ethan Fricke (25) stops Struthers’ Jason Duke on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl will be played at 1 p.m., Monday, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN3 will stream the game online.

Canton South's Ethan Fricke makes a tackle during a game against Tuslaw.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton South football's Ethan Fricke in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl