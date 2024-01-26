Advertisement

Canton South High School football's Ethan Fricke selected to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Canton Repository
·1 min read

CANTON TWP. — Canton South High School football player Ethan Fricke has been selected to play in next week's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Fricke helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-0 regular season and a berth in the Division IV state semifinals for the first time. The 5-foot-8, 225-pound senior linebacker finished among the Stark County-area leaders with 13 tackles for loss. He was named first-team All-PAC-7, second-team All-Northeast Inland District and honorable mention All-Stark County.

Canton South linebacker Ethan Fricke (25) stops Struthers’ Jason Duke on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
Canton South linebacker Ethan Fricke (25) stops Struthers’ Jason Duke on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl will be played at 1 p.m., Monday, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN3 will stream the game online.

Canton South's Ethan Fricke makes a tackle during a game against Tuslaw.
Canton South's Ethan Fricke makes a tackle during a game against Tuslaw.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton South football's Ethan Fricke in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl