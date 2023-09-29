Canton South football's Poochie Snyder breaks Stark County career passing yards record

SHREVE — Poochie Snyder's pursuit of history is complete.

The Canton South High School quarterback became Stark County's career passing leader in Friday's PAC-7 game at Triway. And he did it in style with 4:59 left in the second quarter.

Snyder's 65-yard touchdown pass to Tre Wilson broke the record, in addition to putting the unbeaten Wildcats ahead 28-7. After the TD pass, Snyder sits at 9,209 career passing yards.

There was a big emotional swing for Snyder and the Wildcats after he broke the record. Late in the first half, he injured a finger on his throwing hand while running a quarterback draw. Snyder ran off the field holding his hand after he came up short of the end zone.

Brodee Beegle ended the first half at quarterback for South. He also started the second half.

Snyder broke the previous record of 9,181 yards held by Sandy Valley's Cameron Blair, who now plays at Ashland University.

This story will be updated later tonight. Check CantonRep.com later tonight for more details.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Poochie Snyder breaks Stark County football career passing record