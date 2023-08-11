Canton native Dominique Robinson enters his second year hitting his weight goal, stronger

Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson looks up at the scoreboard against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago.

LAKE FOREST — There were only three games left in Dominique Robinson’s rookie season, but he decided to ask Chicago Bears coaches how to improve his game.

While it was already late in the season, and the Bears had been eliminated from playoff contention, Robinson took a step forward in those remaining games.

As the former Canton McKinley standout enters his second year with the Bears, he’s continuing to find growth in his game as a defensive end. In his rookie season, Robinson showed flashes and promise, including in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers when he had 1.5 sacks and was named defensive player of the game.

After that, though, the former fifth-round pick's season was up and down, and he finished with 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

Robinson admitted he relied on his speed and athleticism to rack up sacks. While his stat sheet didn't necessarily reflect it, he said the last three games were his best as he focused on the little things other than tackles and sacks, such as setting the edge and taking on blocks.

“Going through colleges and the NFL, it’s a league of inches,” Robinson said. “It’s a league of techniques. It’s a split second that things can switch up, and I learned that because I was getting off the ball just a hair late. Just not moving when the ball moves changes the whole game because that person is moving, and he already has a foot on me."

As Robinson entered his first offseason, he focused on gaining weight and physically strengthening. He accomplished it after surpassing the 258 pounds he weighed by the end of the season, and is now anywhere between 265 and 270. He consistently weighs himself before he goes to bed and after he wakes up in the morning.

“I’ve hit my weight goal that I think I wanted to be at, and I’ve gotten way stronger,” Robinson said. “So being able to use all of that and being able to transition that into using my power instead of my speed and all of that, it’s going to be great.”

As Robinson focused on weight goals, he branched out and worked out with former NFL defensive end Robert Mathis and current Seattle Seahawks pass rush specialist B.T. Jordan. However, Robinson remained inside the Bears facility for his strength and conditioning program.

“They know exactly what we need to have in terms of lifting for the season,” Robinson said about the Bears coaching staff. “So why would I get away from that when they actually know how to train me for what we are going to do this season because we run a lot? We are completely different than other teams. They know what they are doing, and I trust them. I’ve seen progress."

Robinson looks forward to the coming season. One game he is excited about is on Dec. 18, when the Bears play the Browns in Cleveland. The last time the McKinley alum played at the Browns stadium, he injured his knee. It was minor, but it kept him out for the rest of the game.

“That game was different because I felt that I was going to get a sack, and I ended up getting hurt,” Robinson said. “Just the overuse of my knee. I ended up getting hurt and I couldn’t go the rest of that day. I can’t wait to get back and perform.”

Robinson, who has changed his jersey number to 90, said the Bears have a different atmosphere going into this season, which opens Sept. 10 against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears were active during the offseason, including trading for wide receiver D.J. Moore, signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and, most recently, adding Yannick Ngakoue.

“They picked up a bunch of dogs,” Robinsons said. “The connection between [quarterback] Justin Fields and D.J. Moore has been insane throughout OTAs. Our defense just jumped significantly with the additions that we have.

“The atmosphere is different in the building in the locker room. It’s a bunch of people that want to win. Not saying that a group of guys that we had last year didn’t want to win, but the action is different. The guys wanted to win.”

