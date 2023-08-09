Canton McKinley Bulldogs 2023 high school football preview

HEAD COACH: Antonio Hall, third year, 14-11

LAST YEAR: 6-6, 5-1

POSTSEASON: Division I, Region 1

RETURNING LETTERMEN (15)

Thomas Burton, Sr.

John Chance, Sr.

Braeden Earley, Jr.

Kaelub Edwards, Sr.

Braylan Foster, Sr.

Dior Garner, Jr.

Nino Hill, Jr.

Ja'Diss Jackson, Sr.

Thomas Mankowski, So.

Dante McClellan, Jr.

K'Vuone McNeal, Jr.

Braylon Minor, Sr.

Keith Quincy, Jr.

Keaton Rode, Sr.

Alex Vazquez, Sr.

Dante McClellan, 5, of McKinley intercepts a pass intended for Kyle Benson, 21, of Jackson and returns it for a touchdown during their game at McKinley on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

IMPACT PLAYERS: WR-LB Dante McClellan (6-3, 210) is a hot commodity in the recruiting world, and McKinley can't wait to see what the dynamic junior can do on the field this year. He snagged a team-best four interceptions and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns as a sophomore to go with 21 receptions for 330 yards on offense. ... Senior Keaton Rode enters his third year as McKinley's starting QB, a big plus in head coach Antonio Hall's mind when it's "a leader and competitor like Keaton." Rode threw for 1,762 yards and 19 TDs last year. ... Junior Nino Hill (6-0, 215) ran for 1,067 yards and 16 TDs in basically eight games last year after transferring late in the summer from Alliance. Safe to say his head coach thinks highly of him, raving about his vision, balance and patience, and adding this: "I think he has the promise to be one of the greatest backs (in McKinley history)." Hill holds a handful of Division I college offers and has Wisconsin watching him closely. ... Junior Dior Garner (6-4, 285) is expected to be a two-way force on the Bulldogs' lines after having what Hall felt was maybe the best offseason of anyone on the team. Garner, who will start at left tackle on the O-line and at nose guard in McKinley's 3-4 defense, has a Bowling Green offer in his pocket and a number of D1 colleges watching him closely. ... Senior Alex Vazquez (McKinley's only returning starter in the secondary with Shawn Pirolozzi no longer on the team) and junior Keith Quincy will be busy two-way skill players at wide receiver and safety. The athletic Quincy, who caught four TD passes as a sophomore, will likely handle the punting duties as well. Vazquez is McKinley's top returning tackler.

Xavier Harris of GlenOak looks for an opening during their first round playoff game at McKinley on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

WHAT'S NEW: McKinley is very high on what junior Xavier Harris (5-10, 160) could do at slot receiver after coming over from GlenOak, where he caught 32 passes for 477 yards and three touchdowns last year. "I always say X could be the X-factor because he has that potential," Hall said. "He's a playmaker. Just to watch him contort his body in the air to make catches, it's a special thing." ... Senior Geno Kelly is another GlenOak transfer that is expected to play a big role as a starting cornerback. Junior Jordan McElroy (5-11, 160), a Hoban transfer, is vying to start at the other corner while in the mix to play some receiver. McKinley graduated its top four cornerbacks from last season. ... Junior K'Vuone McNeal (6-3, 210), the younger brother of recently graduated McKinley star Cynceir McNeal, is slated to start at defensive end and tight end. Hall called McNeal pound-for-pound McKinley's strongest guy in the weight room. ... Seniors Shaukeer Hatcher and Ja'Diss Jackson are on track to start in McKinley's linebacker corps. Said Hall, "I think speed and physicality are the two words that describe those guys."

McKinley's defense lead by Ja'Diss Jackson, 28, Dior Garner, 54, and Alex Vazquez bring down Daven White of Dublin Coffman during their game at McKinley on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

OUTLOOK: McKinley had a lot of work to do in rebuilding its offensive and defensive lines from last year, but Hall seems to be happy where those units are going into the 2023 season. The offensive line will have Garner and senior RT Kaelub Edwards (6-5, 300) — the O-line's only returning starter — as bookends, while Garner, McNeal, Braylon Minor (6-2, 230) and Braylan Foster (6-2, 215) make a strong D-line rotation. ... A lot of key guys will play on both sides of the ball, causing Hall to chuckle, "We've been getting our asses in shape because we're going to have to." ... The Bulldogs look to get off to better starts after beginning the 2021 season 0-2 and last season 0-4. Not having to open with Mentor and Fitch will help, but it's no cakewalk with Warren Harding and Avon under contract the next two seasons. D2 power Avon has gained double-figure wins in 13 consecutive seasons, during which it is a remarkable 148-21 (.876). ... McKinley rallied to go 8-5 and make the third round of the playoffs in 2021 and battled back to win a share of the Federal League championship last year after losing its league opener against Perry. ... Speaking of Perry, the Bulldogs bring on former Panthers star Zach Blackiston to coach the defensive line. Blackiston was named the Paul Hoernemann Award winner as the Ohio Athletic Conference's top defensive lineman last year in his final season at Heidelberg and recently finished his first year in the Indoor Football League with the Tucson Sugar Skulls. ... In other staff moves, McKinley welcomes back Edwin Glick to coach outside linebackers after he coached with Walsh University last year. He replaces veteran coach Joe Tresey, who has moved on to the University of Akron. Canton South product Raphael Johnson will coach McKinley's inside linebackers after working in the college ranks. ... The Bulldogs' losing streak against rival Massillon has grown to seven games.

Reach Josh at josh.weir@cantonrep.com

On X: @jweirREP

McKinley coach Antonio Hall on the sidelines at GlenOak on Oct. 14, 2022.

Federal League football: Lake Blue Streaks 2023 high school football preview

Federal League football: North Canton Hoover Vikings 2023 high school football preview

Federal League football: Jackson Polar Bears 2023 high school football preview

Federal League football: GlenOak Golden Eagles 2023 high school football preview

Federal League football: Green Bulldogs 2023 high school football preview

Federal League football: Perry Panthers 2023 high school football preview

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio high school football: Canton McKinley Bulldogs 2023 preview