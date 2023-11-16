Canton makes it a 1-0 shutout in Class S semifinal rematch with Stonington field hockey

Nov. 15—WETHERSFIELD — Last year's Class S state tournament semifinal, same place, same teams, was a moment frozen in time — quite literally frozen, as a heavy snowfall descended on Stonington-Canton 2022.

On Tuesday came the rematch and Canton, in avenging last season's defeat to the Bears, did something no other team had done this season.

Second-seeded Canton shut out high-powered Stonington, the No. 6 seed, to advance to Saturday's state championship game against No. 1 North Branford, the two-time defending state champion.

Stonington, which was attempting to reach its third straight final, scored nine goals in two state tournament games prior to facing Canton. The Bears finished the season 16-3-1.

"It was a great game. This was a great game," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said. "Unfortunately, we didn't get the goal tonight and sometimes that happens.

"I thought we looked good. The first half we were crisp. We had some great opportunities. We were definitely possessing the ball more. I thought our time of possession in this game overall for all four quarters was excellent. Unfortunately, they had that great opportunity and they executed beautifully and that's the difference in the game."

Sophomore Paige Sidrane scored for Canton with 11 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter on an assist from Ellie Bahre, breaking up what had been a scoreless deadlock to that point.

Stonington was left with a number of near misses, beginning right from the start when Brianna Plew teed off on a penalty corner that bounced off the left post of the goal cage at the 9:31 mark of the first quarter.

The Bears nearly scored again about a minute after Sidrane's goal and senior forward Nora Walsh had a fast break opportunity with time running out in the third quarter that resulted in a corner. Stonington had one final corner with 1:33 to play, still vying to send the game to overtime.

"That's the first time we haven't scored (this season)," Tucchio said. "It's an odd feeling. I kept thinking at some point, even with 30 seconds left on the clock I figured, 'Well, Charlotte (Cornell) will knock it in the circle, someone'll tip it in and we'll be going to overtime.' It just didn't fall. I don't really have an explanation for it."

Of the Bears' generally lethal attack, Tucchio said:

"Nora, Marina (Lewandowski), Anna (Lettiere), Olivia (Duhig), they were all just fantastic (throughout the season). ... Our forward line was outstanding. They are fun to watch. The breakaways are fun and the rebounding is fun. When Nora gets the ball, you know something is going to happen."

Tucchio walked off the field with her arm draped around Walsh, comforting her senior.

Stonington defeated Canton 2-1 in last season's semis after finishing regulation and two 10-minute overtime sessions, played 7-on-7, tied at 1-1. The game went to a shootout, with Stonington goalie Madi Allard serving as the star of the snow-laden show.

It was Canton goalie Lyla O'Connor, who got beat in last year's shootout, that posted the shutout in Tuesday's renewal of the Class S rivalry.

"They're so disappointed," Tucchio said of her team. "We have a great group of seniors. This is the third time they've been here. They wanted to go back to the finals for the third time and have a chance to win the title.

"It's hard to get here for starters. To come all this way and not be able to continue on, it's heartbreaking."

