Canton football aiming to impress, win fifth state championship

Canton football was in a new, albeit cramped environment Tuesday.

Coaches’ directions and players' banter echoed off the school’s gymnasium walls as the team practiced indoors to escape the triple-digit heat outside. Hung on the north side of the gym are four blue banners with gold lettering that reads "Football State Champs."

This year’s C-Hawks team is hoping to add a fifth banner to that gym.

Canton football coach Rich Lundstrom played a part in raising the 1986 state championship banner, he was a junior on that team.

“It stinks that we’re inside,” Lundstrom said of having to practice in the school gym. “(But) Our goal is always to get to the dome and win, but just other goals that hopefully will lead up to that will be just improving every week.”

The C-Hawks went 5-5 last season and lost in the state quarterfinals, but Lundstrom said the C-Hawks will be an experienced bunch this season and that they’ve had a great two weeks of camp.

Canton returns plenty of starters on offense including junior running back and linebacker Cain Wallner, senior wide receiver and defensive back Matt Anderson and senior running back and linebacker Canaan McCracken. The experience on offense has made for a smooth start to camp so far, Wallner, Anderson and McCracken said.

“Last year the offense was kind of slow to start,” Anderson said. “(But) this year we have a few guys coming back that know what they’re doing.”

Lundstrom said the team’s run game, spearheaded by Wallner and McCracken, will be a weapon for the team early on. Meanwhile, Anderson, who stands at 6-feet-6 inches tall, will be a constant threat through the air at the wide receiver position.

The C-Hawks will have more new starters on defense after losing starting linebacker Beau Williams, defensive end Avery Herting and both starting corners to graduation. Despite that, Lundstrom said the defense has been picking things up quickly. He credits the senior class for leading and teaching the new starters. Lundstrom also praised his defensive line as a group that has stood out two weeks in.

Heading into their season opener against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday, Lundstrom said the team will focus on going through their game plan as much as they can. Defensively, they’ll take a look at how to stop Sioux Falls Christian’s go-to plays.

He’s also hoping the team can go back outdoors for practice before Friday to do more than they can in a cramped gym. Wallner said he’d recently talked to his coach about measures to prevent cramps with temperatures expected to stay hot heading into Friday’s game, and Lundstrom said he’s told all his players to drink as much water as possible over the next three days.

The C-Hawks kick off their season on Friday, Aug. 25 against the Sioux Falls Chargers.

