Canton, Chateaugay, SLC win Section 10 Baseball/Softball titles

May 30—CANTON — Canton and Chateaugay, two schools with outstanding athletic legacies, recorded historic Section 10 championships while St. Lawrence Central added to the wealth of accolades earned in Class C softball at the adacent softball and baseball stadiums at St. Lawrence University on Wednesday.

In baseball Canton followed its first sectional championship at the Class C level last year by winning the school's first ever Class B crown with a 3-2 win over Potsdam.

In softball, Chateaugay secured its first sectional softball title ever in an 18-3 win over Harrisville and St. Lawrence Central bested Tupper Lake 15-5 to repeat as Class D Championships.

Both teams will play in regional games back at SLU on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Canton 3 — Potsdam 2: The Golden Bears (7-10) and Sandstoners (6-11) both scored upsets to reach Wednesday's Class Championship Game and both posted 5-10 regular season seasons.

Both both teams played like champions centered around a high quality pitching duel between Canton's Charlie Todd and Potsdam's Jaxon Bernard who both allowed just one earned run. Todd struck out nine and walked two in a three-hitter and Bernard struck out three and walked one in a four-hitter.

"I struggled some at the start but I really felt good as the game went on. To win a title for a second straight year means a lot to all of us," said Todd.

"We have been playing together since we were little and everything just came together at the end of the season. Everyone has worked very hard ever since the first practices at the middle school." Zadock Roiger doubled and singled and drove in two runs for the Golden Bears and Jackson Ames also singled and double. John Duffy doubled and singled for Potsdam. Graham Rozler singled and Jaxson Bernard drove in a young.

"We didn't have a game this year when we were blown out and these guys are young but they learned a lot in the close games. Our pitching was good all season and toward the end of the season our defense was better and we started to put the bat on the ball more consistently," said Canton Coach Matt Caufield.

"I think that was probably difference today. This was one great baseball game. We will be traveling for our regional game but we drew a bye so we are in good shape. This team has a great group of parents who have really done a lot for the baseball program."

SOFTBALL

Chateaugay 18 — Harrisville 3: For a third straight sectional game, undefeated NAC East Division champion Chateaugay came from behind to beat an NAC West opponent. Against the NAC West Champion and 14-5 Pirates the 17-0 Bulldogs scored seven runs third inning, once in the fifth and ended the game by the 15-run rule in the bottom of the sixth when Maddie MaComb singled, stole second and beat a throw to the plate on a Ryleigh Reardon single.

Harrisville scored three runs in the top of the first inning but managed only two hits, both singles by Ava Bearor, the rest of the game against hard-throwing Bulldog ace Avery McDonald.

"We had to come from behind in all three playoff games against good teams. Today Harrisville just had a real bad inning and we capitalized," said Chateaugay Coach Jason LaPlante.

"Avery McDonald pitched another great game but she is only at about 50 per cent because a thigh injury. She is one tough competitor and works on her pitching all year long."

Catcher Ali Johnston doubled and drove in four runs, McDonald singled and drove in three runs and Braelyn Nichols and Ainsley Crawford bookended the batting order with two singles apiece. Kaelyn Morgan and Angela Dwer also singled.

Harrisville scored three runs in the first inning on singles by Avery Chartrand, Jaelyn Fayette and McKenna Rose.

"What a great day for Chateaugay. This team made history today. This is the first time Chateaugay has ever won the sectional championship. I could not be any prouder of this group of kids," said Coach LaPlante.

"This group of kids have been together for a long time and have worked towards this for a long time. Our defense made plays today and our offense was explosive today."

SLC 15 — Tupper Lake 5: After struggling defensively and offensively in the early stages of the game, the Larries (15-6) broke away from a 5-5 tie with 13 runs in the fifth inning against NAC East rival Tupper Lake (9-9).

Annica Ramsdell pitched the first five innings for the Larries and AJ Sweet gained a save pitching two airtight innings of relief to complete a two-hitter.

"This is just a great bunch of players and great group of students. They have done every thin we have asked of them. Annica Ramdsell pitched another strong game for us but we didn't make the plays behind her early," said SLC Coach Tim Brown.

"But we scored some runs for her and AJ Sweet came in and threw very well. She has played all over for us all season."

Morgan Francis doubled for SLC and Avery Macil, Karissa Youngs, AJ Sweet, Lynnsay Cheng and Hope McDonald all singed.

Rachel Sanderson and Kennedy Kenniston singled for the Tupper Lake hits.