Cantlay sizzles at US Open in hunt for major breakthrough

Ninth-ranked Patrick Cantlay fired a five-under par 65 to grab the early first-round lead at the US Open (Jared C. Tilton)

World number nine Patrick Cantlay's long-sought major victory breakthrough could be at hand after a five-under par 65 in Thursday's first round of the 124th US Open.

The 32-year-old American birdied three of his last five holes to equal the US Open course record at Pinehurst -- 65s in the first two rounds by Germany's Martin Kaymer on his way to victory in 2014.

Cantlay, who arrived this week having never led after any round in a major, is seeing perseverance pay off.

"I've been working really hard on my game, and usually when you make just a couple changes and you're working really hard, it's just a matter of time," Cantlay said.

Cantlay turned professional in 2012 and has won eight US PGA Tour titles, including the 2021 Tour Championship and playoff crown.

But he has never won a major, coming as close as a share of third at the 2021 PGA Championship at Bethpage.

He has only managed four top-10 showings in 29 prior major starts.

Only a handful of players were below one-under par as the day wore on, and with warm temperatures and no rain in the forecast, the 7,543-yard layout was only getting firmer and faster.

"I imagine they can get the golf course as difficult as they want," Cantlay said. "I expect the golf course to play very difficult in the next few days."

But Cantlay, who opened on the back nine, liked how he answered the challenges Pinehurst asked of him and his game by making six birdies.

"Made a bunch of putts inside eight feet," he said. "I think around this golf course, you're going to leave yourself putts inside eight feet. That four- to eight-foot range. It's important that you hole out. I did that well."

Cantlay also figured he was getting the easiest conditions anyone would see at Pinehurst this week with a morning tee time and no wind.

"I knew going off at 7:40 in the morning, it's going to play maybe the easiest it will play all week, with the lack of wind and probably the softest we'll see it," he said.

"I'm really happy with the round I played today."

Cantlay's most recent triumph was in the 2022 BMW Championship, defending his title in the tour's penultimate playoff event.

So far this season, Cantlay has managed only two top-10 finishes in PGA Tour events, sharing fourth at Riviera and third at the Heritage.

js/bb