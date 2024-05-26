Canterbury Park results for Sunday, May 26
1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.
2 • Suzzie's Darlin (Fuentes) 7.00 3.40 —
5 • April Flower Bound (Carmona) 3.00 —
1 • Aunt Kendra (Valenzuela) —
Time: 1:41.94. Scratched: Afleet Divine. Exacta: 2-5, $8.
2. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.
4 • Hidden Profit (Fuentes) 5.20 3.80 2.80
3 • Lucky Super Nova (Carmona) 7.80 4.20
7 • Sharma'd (Barajas) 2.60
Time: 1:12.32. Exacta: 4-3, $49.90. Trifecta: 4-3-7, $72.05. Superfecta: 4-3-7-5, $57.73. Daily Double: 2-4, $20.40.
3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,680.
6 • Chaparrita (Gallardo) 17.80 5.60 3.60
2 • Pasta Salad Rhonda (Carmona) 2.40 2.10
4 • Finnley's Kitten (Rodriguez) 3.00
Time: 1:31.95. Scratched: Dust Maker. Exacta: 6-2, $16.20. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $28.55. Superfecta: 6-2-4-5, $9.16. Pick 3: 2-4-6, $88.70. Daily Double: 4-6, $52.60.
4. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
2 • Northern Angel (Fuentes) 15.20 8.40 2.80
6 • Mighty Madi (Arroyo) 11.60 3.20
5 • Factor That (Gallardo) 2.10
Time: 1:31.97. Exacta: 2-6, $51.20. Trifecta: 2-6-5, $45.25. Superfecta: 2-6-5-3, $53.30. Pick 3: 4-6-2, $167.70. Daily Double: 6-2, $151.80.
5. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
9 • Whatsyourobjective (Roman) 11.40 5.60 4.20
7 • Latin Force (Quinonez) 10.40 5.60
2 • Commissioner Oscar (Fuentes) 4.40
Time: 1:31.65. Exacta: 9-7, $31.10. Trifecta: 9-7-2, $117.35. Superfecta: 9-7-2-6, $1,580.56. Pick 3: 6-2-9, $430.60. Pick 4: 4-6-2-9, $1,375.65. Pick 5: 2-4-6-2-9, $4,577.40. Daily Double: 2-9, $47.
6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,540.
4 • Ricky Bobby (Gallardo) 8.60 4.40 3.00
1 • Ember (Fuentes) 3.80 2.60
7 • Il Capitano (Da Silva) 2.80
Time: 1:38.01. Exacta: 4-1, $13.20. Trifecta: 4-1-7, $22.90. Superfecta: 4-1-7-5, $11.38. Pick 3: 2-9-4, $191.70. Daily Double: 9-4, $81.20.
7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
7 • Army Kid (Gallardo) 5.00 3.20 2.20
6 • Eightysixchevy (Quinonez) 4.00 2.40
1 • Flash Humor (Barajas) 2.20
Time: 1:11.17. Exacta: 7-6, $8.40. Trifecta: 7-6-1, $8.60. Superfecta: 7-6-1-4, $12.70. Pick 3: 9-4-7, $78.40. Daily Double: 4-7, $26.
8. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,300.
4 • Yo Dawg (Gallardo) 2.80 2.10 2.10
7 • Laws of Man (Fuentes) 3.00 2.20
1 • Alcazaba (Quinonez) 3.40
Time: 1:11.51. Exacta: 4-7, $8.70. Trifecta: 4-7-1, $15.40. Superfecta: 4-7-1-3, $33.18. Pick 3: 4-7-4, $17.80. Pick 4: 9-4-7-4, $67.00. Pick 5: 2-9-4-7-4, $569.80. Daily Double: 7-4, $9.
Total handle: $1,136,789. Live handle: $256,137.
Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 6-24 (.250). Lock of the day: 2-3 (.667).