Canterbury Park results for Sunday, June 2

1. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

2 • Head for Business (Ceballos) 16.20 7.80 5.20

1 • Masterpiece Day (Harr) 8.20 5.00

3 • Star of Stars (Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: 1:05.46. Scratched: Unleash the Beast. Exacta: 2-1, $62.10. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $85.75. Superfecta: 2-1-3-7, $51.06.

2. One mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,300.

1 • Burning Leaves (Carmona) 3.40 2.40 2.10

3 • Calzone (Ceballos) 6.40 4.20

4 • Forsaken (Roman) 3.60

Time: 1:40.38. Scratched: Color Me Legendary. Exacta: 1-3, $10.40. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $20.65. Superfecta: 1-3-4-5, $24.52. Daily Double: 2-1, $35.00.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

8 • Retired Kathy (Lindsay) 2.60 2.20 2.10

4 • Go Lee Ann Go (Rodriguez) 5.60 5.00

2 • Nordic Queen (Valenzuela) 8.20

Time: 1:29.73. Exacta: 8-4, $9.10. Trifecta: 8-4-2, $75.30. Superfecta: 8-4-2-7, $26.19. Pick 3: 2-1/2-8, $21.30. Daily Double: 1-8, $6.20.

4. One mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,660.

3 • Omega Ms (Quinonez) 6.80 4.00 2.20

7 • Fashion Idol (Morales) 10.60 5.80

10 • Midnight Lane (Roman) 3.60

Time: 1:42.18. Exacta: 3-7, $30.40. Trifecta: 3-7-10, $69.80. Superfecta: 3-7-10-9, $52.08. Pick 3: 1/2-8-3, $9.50. Daily Double: 8-3, $12.40.

5. One mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

8 • Brit Blitz (Gallardo) 15.20 5.00 4.40

7 • Catalina Crush (Fuentes) 2.60 2.40

2 • Beraberabera (Carmona) 5.20

Time: 1:37.67. Scratched: Hattie Bloom, Outlaw Run. Exacta: 8-7, $19.70. Trifecta: 8-7-2, $55.40. Superfecta: 8-7-2-12, $82.32. Pick 3: 8-3-8, $49.50. Pick 4: 1/2-8-3-8, $62.75. Pick 5: 2-1/2-8-3-8, $648.80. Daily Double: 3-8, $38.40.

6. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,090.

5 • Launched (DaSilva) 5.40 3.60 2.80

8 • Citrus Bay (Gallardo) 7.80 5.00

2 • Heroic Song (Fuentes) 3.20

Time: 1:05.23. Exacta: 5-8, $23.10. Trifecta: 5-8-2, $43.30. Superfecta: 5-8-2-6, $18.48. Pick 3: 3-8-5, $62.30. Daily Double: 8-5, $31.80.

7. One mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $35,790.

10 • That's Not Funny (Gallardo) 28.00 12.20 4.60

7 • Tonka Warrior (Roman) 7.00 3.60

2 • Drama Chorus (Quinonez) 3.00

Time: 1:35.50. Scratched: Sir Sterling. Exacta: 10-7, $84.50. Trifecta: 10-7-2, $210.55. Superfecta: 10-7-2-8, $197.54. Pick 3: 8-5-10, $195.00. Daily Double: 5-10, $286.60.

8. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,590.

3 • Always Smiling (Fuentes) 3.80 2.80 2.20

1 • Extra Indy (Quinonez) 8.00 4.00

8 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 3.00

Time: 1:12.57. Scratched: Richie's Gal, Run Bambi Run. Exacta: 3-1, $11.70. Trifecta: 3-1-8, $19.60. Superfecta: 3-1-8-2, $14.30. Pick 3: 5-10-3/5/6, $122.90. Pick 4: 8-5-10-3/5/6, $367.85. Pick 5: 3-8-5-10-3/5/6, $1,845.35. Daily Double: 10-3, $91.80.

Total handle: $895,949. Live handle: $124,402.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 10-40 (.250). Lock of the day: 2-5 (.400).