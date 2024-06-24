Canterbury Park results for Sunday, June 23
1. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,590.
4 • Majestic Craken (Carmona) 14.20 5.60 3.00
3 • Laws of Man (Valenzuela) 3.20 2.20
6 • Cinco Majestic (Barajas) 2.60
Time: 1:05.58. Exacta: 3-2, $17.80. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $21.05. Superfecta: 3-2-6-1, $7.49.
2. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
3 • Found Jordan (Gallardo) 17.40 5.80 2.60
7 • Commissioner Office (Fuentes) 2.80 2.20
6 • B L's Concerto (DaSilva) 4.40
Time: 1:40.86. Scratched: Wilson Bay. Exacta: 3-7, $27.80. Trifecta: 3-7-6, $96.00. Superfecta: 3-7-6-4, $73.78. Daily Double: 3-3, $91.80.
3. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,360.
1 • Secret Potion (Fuentes) 24.60 10.20 3.20
5 • Sir Otto (Valenzuela) 7.60 3.20
2 • Army Kid (Gallardo) 2.10
Time: 1:38.64. Exacta: 1-5, $62.80. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $58.85. Superfecta: 1-5-2-7, $71.60. Pick 3: 3-3-1, $1,059.40. Daily Double: 3-1, $200.20.
4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,860.
6 • Cliff Diver (Fuentes) 4.40 2.40 2.20
2 • Silver Dash (DaSilva) 2.40 2.20
8 • Runaway Ready (Roman) 4.00
Time: 1:38.79. Scratched: Artie's Angel, Kid's Inheritance, Mr Navigator, Shake Up, Vitale. Exacta: 6-2, $3.80. Trifecta: 6-2, $8.85. Superfecta: 6-2-8-9, $3.97. Pick 3: 3-1-1/3/4/5/6/11m $456,49, Daily Double: 1-6, $74.80.
5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.
5 • Capala (Gallardo) 9.40 5.60 4.40
6 • Vestes (Valenzuela) 6.40 5.20
11 • Smackover Lime (DaSilva) 9.00
Time: 1:13.40. Scratched: Last Stand, Ka Pow. Exacta: 5-6, $35.90. Trifecta: 5-6-11, $215.50. Superfecta: 5-6-11-8, $212.78. Pick 3: 1-1/3/4/5/6/11-5, $148.80. Pick 4: 3-1-1/3/4/5/6/11-5, $999.40. Pick 5: 3-3-1-1/3/4/5/6/11-5, $8,542.35. Daily Double: 6-5, $29.00.
6. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
1 • Russian Tothe Wire (Pena) 9.80 4.80 3.60
5 • Red Volta (Harr) 5.60 3.80
2 • Miss You No More (Morales) 6.40
Time: 0:59.40. Scratched: Ha Ha Gloria, Backstage Pass. Exacta: 1-5, $20.00. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $88.20. Superfecta: 1-5-2-6, $69.17. Pick 3: 1/3/4/5/6/11-5-1, $53.00. Daily Double: 5-1, $72.80.
7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
4 • Uncaptured Warrior (Quinonez) 12.20 5.60 4.20
2 • Central Park (Valenzuela) 4.20 3.40
7 • Deflater (Harr) 6.40
Time: 1:10.80. Scratched: Mahoney Road. Exacta: 4-2, $22.60. Trifecta: 4-2-7, $85.10. Superfecta: 4-2-7-3, $69.50. Pick 3: 5-1-4, $150.20. Daily Double: 1-4, $92.60.
8. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,575.
2 • David's Faith (Gallardo) 10.00 4.20 2.80
4 • My Cairo Kid (Valenzuela) 2.60 2.20
10 • More Money Mo (Roman) 4.00
Time: 1:42.49. Scratched: Professional Grade, Hangin' Tuff, Gipsy Chief. Exacta: 2-4, $13.60. Trifecta: 2-4-10, $32.75. Superfecta: 2-4-10-7, $17.46. Pick 3: 1-4-2, $90.50. Daily Double: 4-1, $15.20. Daily Double: 4-2, $83.00.
9. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,650.
7 • Diamond Dee (Carmona) 6.60 3.40 2.40
3 • Snow Flurry (Bailey) 2.60 2.20
2 • Global Risk (Fuentes) 2.40
Time: 1:13.70. Scratched: Afleet Divine. Exacta: 7-3, $7.90. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $7.75. Superfecta: 7-3-2-6, $8.01. Pick 3: 4-2-7, $151.80. Pick 4: 1-4-2-7, $573.05. Pick 5: 5-1-4-2-7, $2,599.45. Daily Double: 2-7, $29.60.
Total handle: $1,104,617. Live handle: $180,795.
Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 28-106 (.264). Lock of the day: 5-13 (.385).