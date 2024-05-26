Canterbury Park results for Saturday, May 25

1 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

1 • Chocolate Freckles (Rodriguez) 12.80 6.40 4.60

5 • Purrfect Moon (Barajas) 5.20 3.40

4 • Winze (Morales) 9.60

Time: 1:05.09. Exacta: 1-5, $30.90. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $157.15. Superfecta: 1-5-4-2, $75.19.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

5 • Master Jane (Da Silva) 25.20 10.60 4.80

1 • Smarty Be Good (Ortega) 6.40 4.40

2 • Melania T (Fuentes) 2.00

Time: 1:11.76. Exacta: 5-1, $96.90. Trifecta: 5-1-2, $121.95. Superfecta: 5-1-2-4, $76.57. Daily Double: 1-5, $272.80.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming $5,000. Purse: $14,180.

2 • War Chest (Valenzuela) 10.60 5.20 3.40

6 • Inesperado (Rodriguez) 6.60 4.80

4 • Vitale (Barandela) 8.80

Time: 1:37.17. Scratched: Lucky Smile. Exacta: 2-6, $36.80. Trifecta: 2-6-4, $227.95. Superfecta: 2-6-4-3, $159.54. Pick 3: 1-5-2, $373.10. Daily Double: 5-2, $175.80.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

2 • Channel One (Gallardo) 5.20 3.20 2.60

1 • Philo Beddoe (Lara) 6.00 4.60

3 • Knighted (Harr) 7.80

Time: 0:56.58. Scratched: Withstandthestorm, Wrath. Exacta: 2-1, $13.80. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $107.50. Superfecta: 2-1-3-10, $67.11. Pick 3: 5-2-2/7/9, $323.70. Daily Double: 2-2, $27.80.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,930.

10 • Betyar Azets (Barajas) 27.00 13.60 8.20

2 • Shabam (Da Silva) 6.20 3.80

3 • Hurricain Hunter (Morales) 5.40

Time: 1:36.97. Scratched: Folk Hero. Exacta: 10-2, $79.90. Trifecta: 10-2-3, $233.25. Superfecta: 10-2-3-4, $191.65. Pick 3: 2-2/7/9-10, $185.40. Pick 4: 5-2-2/7/9-10, $1,956.65. Pick 5: 1-5-2-2/7/9-10, $15,579.20. Daily Double: 2-10, $127.00.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

9 • Birdie Be Gone (Fuentes) 4.00 2.80 2.20

1 • O'Babe (Carmona) 6.20 4.00

7 • Hotasapistol (Quinonez) 5.20

Time: 1:10.78. Exacta: 9-1, $13.50. Trifecta: 9-1-7, $49.25. Superfecta: 9-1-7-8, $72.99. Pick 3: 2/7/9-10-9, $91.20. Daily Double: 10-9, $55.20.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

7 • Bugler (Fuentes) 7.60 4.60 2.80

6 • Sea to Success (Valenzuela) 5.40 3.00

2 • Crew Dragon (Roman) 2.40

Time: 1:10.09. Exacta: 7-6, $15.70. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $22.85. Superfecta: 7-6-2-1, $20.98. Pick 3: 10-9-7, $94.80. Daily Double: 9-7, $19.60.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $12,500.

6 • Haunted Haze (Gallardo) 2.60 2.10 2.20

1 • Ka Pow (Harr) 5.60 4.00

5 • Ridin Solo (Carmona) 5.40

Time: 1:10.87. Scratched: Jamaica Mistaica, Westdakota. Exacta: 6-1, $7.30. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $21.75. Superfecta: 6-1-5-4, $24.82. Pick 3: 9-7-6/7/8, $13.90. Pick 4: 10-9-7-6/7/8, $98.80. Pick 5: 2/7/9-10-9-7/6/8, $240.50. Daily Double: $7-6, $16.60.

Total handle: $1,047,438. Live handle: $211,781.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 3-16 (.188). Lock of the day: 2-2 (1.000).