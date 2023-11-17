Canterbury Hall of Fame owner Lothenbach dies unexpectedly at 64

Bob Lothenbach, one of Minnesota's most prominent racehorse owners and breeders, died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 64.

Lothenbach, of Wayzata, earned national respect for the quality and success of his thoroughbreds. Since 2000, his horses have won 793 races and $30.3 million in earnings while racing at top tracks around the country. But he had a special affection for Canterbury Park, where he raised the standard for Minnesota breeders and owners.

A five-time leading owner at Canterbury, his dedication to breeding and buying high-quality horses to race in the state pushed others to improve their stock as well. Lothenbach Stables campaigned multiple Canterbury champions, including 2022 horse of the year Midnight Current. The barn set a Canterbury Park record last year with $1.52 million in purse earnings.

Overall, Lothenbach's horses won more than $4 million in 2022, his best year ever. The stable ranked ninth in the nation in purse earnings and sixth in wins (87).

Lothenbach's Canterbury stars include Midnight Current, Charlie's Penny, Love the Nest and Giant Payday. His top earner, Bell's the One, finished third in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. Lothenbach was inducted into the Canterbury Park Hall of Fame last summer, when he won his fourth consecutive title as leading thoroughbred owner.

A Bloomington native, Lothenbach built a business empire in the printing industry. He sold his Shakopee-based company, Imagine! Print Solutions, in 2016. He also was involved in philanthropy through his Lothenbach Family Foundation.