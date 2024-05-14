You can't say we're a bad team - Dessers

Cyriel Dessers insists Rangers can still add "extra colour" to their season despite a third Old Firm derby defeat of the campaign significantly denting their chances of lifting the title.

The Nigeria striker believes there has been progress at Ibrox since Philippe Clement's arrival, but says things have become "difficult" in recent times.

"It's been a crazy season with ups and downs," Dessers said.

"If you look at how we started in August, it feels like years ago but it's only 10 months ago.

"You cannot say we're a bad team if you play in two cups finals, you've won one and are to play the second one.

"You're coming back in the league and you're coming really close. Unfortunately, it's got a bit difficult right now.

"The cup final is going to be really important to give this season that was overall not bad some extra colour and hopefully finish in a positive way."

Dessers echoed the view of his manager that there is not much between Rangers and Celtic, pointing to their record against the other teams in the top flight.

"If you look at the four games separately, I think they were really close every time. There were games when we deserved more than we got," he said.

"If you look overall in the league, we took more points against the 10 other teams than [Celtic] did.

"If you look at the table now, you see [derbies] made the difference this season. I think everybody can see both teams are really close to each other."