Can't Wait For Saturday | Wolverines are coming to town for an anniversary they want to forget

Jun. 10—***

The Illinois football opener is 80 days away when Bret Bielema's team lines up against Eastern Illinois on a Thursday night.

The team has 12 guaranteed games and can add a 13th by qualifying for a bowl. Think really big and the number jumps by either reaching the Big Ten title game or earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

By my count, Illinois can play as many as 17 games.

No reason to get ahead of myself. Let's look at the games we know will happen for certain.

Here is the CWFS take on Illinois' schedule, counting the games down on the excite-o-meter. As always, feel free to disagree:

If 100-year-old history repeats, Illinois fans are going to storm the field. In 1924, Red Grange, Bob Zuppke and pals overwhelmed the visitors from the north, winning by 25 points. So cool that it was the dedication game for the building at First and Kirby. And so cool that Michigan accused Illinois of skirting the rules by taking off their heavy socks on a warm day.

Back then, when a team scored a touchdown, which Illinois did often that day, the opponent had the right to kick off again. And for some reason, Michigan kept giving the ball to Red. Not such geniuses.

The "Galloping Ghost" was already famous, But his four touchdowns in 12 minutes gave him legend status. As far as CWFS is concerned, it was the greatest individual performance in college football history. Less than a quarter like no other.

Michigan is coming off a golden moment of its own, winning the 2023 national title with goofball-turned-rich-NFL-coach Jim Harbaugh running the show. Sherrone Moore is now in charge and figures to be much more normal.

No program has won more games than Michigan, which has an 39-victory edge over No. 2 Alabama with 1,004. Of course, if I was in charge of the NCAA, some of the wins under Harbaugh would vanish into thin air because of scout-gate.

The NFL GOAT Tom Brady played at Michigan. So did Heisman winners Tom Harmon, Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson.