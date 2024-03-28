Can't Wait For Saturday | What's this, Alabama legend Saban enjoying retirement? Sort of

Mar. 27—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmussen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves

***

I've taken it upon myself in this space to point out well-written stories on college football. Chris Low of ESPN.com has a doozy.

Two-and-a-half months after Nick Saban's retirement at Alabama, Low caught up with the legend to see what's up.

And all the Saban stuff is fascinating. But even better are the stories and comments from his wife of 52 years Terry and daughter Kristen.

They give him up in a funny way. Pointing out he only recently learned to text and send emails.

My sense from reading Low's fantastic story is that Saban has lightened up. A lot. But still has things he wants to get done.

College football fans weren't able to enjoy the last great Alabama coach post-retirement. Bear Bryant sadly passed away less than a month after his final game, the 1982 Liberty Bowl against Illinois.

Saban, who turns 73 on Halloween, looks 20 years younger that. Lots of time for him to entertain viewers on ESPN broadcasts, yuck it up as a speaker or share his knowledge with future Alabama players and coaches.

He earned a decent wage at Alabama, so his lifestyle should be top notch in retinement,

Plus, even though he isn't on the sidelines anymore, Saban is valuable as a product pitchman.

Thanks to Low for the thorough and compelling piece.