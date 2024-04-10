Can't Wait For Saturday | For Ward, second coaching verse is better than the first

Several coaches have served two stints on the Illinois staff in the past.

Mike Bellamy, Dan Roushar and Greg Colby jump to mind. There are others.

The latest two-timer is running backs coach Thad Ward, who joined Bret Bielema's staff in 2023 after the departure of Cory Patterson to Purdue. Recently, Ward added the title assistant head coach.

Ward previously served under Lovie Smith from 2016-18.

He is enjoying his return engagement.

"It's a lot different as far as culture," Ward said after Tuesday's morning practice. ""Obviously, we're heavy run. We want to run the ball here. I've been pleased with my second go-around. Great kids. Great coach. It's been awesome."

Ward came back to Illinois after two seasons at Temple and a year at Kansas State. He was pass-game coordinator and receivers coach for Rod Carey and the Owls He worked with receivers under Chris Klieman at Kansas State

A college receiver at UCF, the Florida native got his firs full-time college job working with running backs at Western Illinois in 2005. He had two stops in the MAC at Western Michigan and Northern Illinois.

Ward has one of the most talented position groups at Illinois. Though likely starter Kaden Feagin is out with an injury, Ward has Josh McCray and Aidan Laughery raring to go.