Can't Wait For Saturday | Ts are being crossed and Is are being dotted. Nice of college football to enter modern times

Bob Asmussen

Of course, the people in charge of the College Football Playoffs are going to work it out. There are billions of dollars on the line and they would like to keep their cushy jobs.

Reports Friday are the nine conference commissioners and Notre Dame have agreed to the next CFP contract, which starts in 2026.

Still to be determined: the number of teams that quality, though it seems like it will end up at 14. At least 12, so nobody wants to take a step backward.

The Big Ten and SEC are going to get more money than everyone and they probably should. They have the most schools and the greatest value to the media rights deal.

It can't happen without the Power Two, so the others will make some concessions.

Hopefully, there is a way for the leagues not named Big Ten and SEC to increase their piece of the pie if they outperform the big two. That is only fair.

The champions of the five highest-rated conferences will receive automatic bids, then there will be X number of at-large qualifiers based on the CFP rankings.

That is always going to be subjective and have a bit of politics involved. Just ask Florida State, which deserved a spot in 2023, but was left out.

That isn't going to happen anymore. If the No. 13 team or No. 15 team is unhapy going forward, I'd suggest they should have played better. Or scheduled tougher.

If you have a great team now, you will have a chance to win the title, The expanded playoffs guarantee that for the first time ever.

So, no whining about your team not getting enough money or having proper access. Literally, every team can earn its way in. Great news.

It's about time.