Can't Wait For Saturday | After tremendous turnaround in Tampa, Golesh and Bulls back for more

Jun. 20

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Quarterback Byrum Brown set school records for passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage. He became the program's first to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season. ... The Bulls have one of the best returning receivers in the conference. Sean Atkins caught 92 passes for more than 1,000 yards in 2023. ... Second-year coach Alex Golesh, a former Illinois assistant, brought in the league's top recruiting class. ... Golesh led the team to a bowl victory and a winning season in his first year. ... Nine starters are back on offense and eight return on defense. ... The school is upgrading the football facilities, which will be a boost for recruiting. ... The Bulls host league favorite Memphis and don't play No. 2 UTSA.

The offensive line needs to do a better job protecting the quarterback after Brown was sacked 43 times. ... The defense was last in the league in passing yards allowed and gave up the most passing touchdowns. ... Kicker John Cannon was just 11 of 16 on field goals. ... Golesh pulled off a mini-miracle his first year, taking a down program to the postseason. If he does it again, it is a good bet the Power Four will be sniffing around. ... For the second year in a row, the Bulls are playing Alabama. This time in Tuscaloosa. Of course, they lost just 17-3 so maybe this should be in the good column. South Florida also hosts Miami.