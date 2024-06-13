Can't Wait For Saturday | Is it too late to put a dome over Atkins Golf Club?

It's going to be a bit on the steamy side Monday in Champaign-Urbana. Seems like a good time to have a golf outing.

The nice folks at the Illini Quarterback Club, led by president Gale Bickel, are hosting the third annual Bret Bielema Invitational at Urbana's Atkins Golf Club.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s. Lots of water and lemonade will be consumed, I assume.

The golf outing is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the longstanding club, which was formed all those years ago to support the football program.

The club has provided for many of the team's needs, often helping to purchase equipment.

The fee for each foursome is $1,000. It turns into a fivesome during the outing, with the players joined by one of the coaches or football staff members.

Illinois football has had its share of talented golfers in the big chair, with John Mackovic considered one of the best.

Bielema and his staff just completed a successful week of recruiting with more players visiting campus this week.

Besides the annual golf outing, the Illini Quarterback Club hosts luncheons the week of home games. Traditionally held on Fridays, the luncheons have been moved to Thursdays in recent years.