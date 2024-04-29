Can't Wait For Saturday | Time to look ahead ... to the 2025 NFL draft. Really

Apr. 29—***

I just spent the past three days absorbing the NFL draft. Every pick, trade and rumor.

By the way, hats off to Detroit and the NFL for putting on a great show. Having the NFL legends there to announce the picks was an excellent choice.

Should the fans stop booing Roger Goodell? Maybe. But it is tradition and he seems to have fun with it. Might as well keep it going.

Just after the ink dried on the 2024 class, draft gurus started working on the next one. Only 363 days or so before they gather in Green Bay, Wis.

Ric Serretilla's early list includes 12 players from the Big Ten.

If he is right, it will be a monster year for Ohio State, which is near the top of almost everyone's preseason Top 25. Mine included.

Serritella has six Buckeyes going in the first round: offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, defensive end JT Tuimolau, receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive cornerback Denzel Burke, tackle Tyleik Williams and defensive end Jack Sawyer. Talk about a stacked team.

No other school has more than two players listed, meaning it could be a runaway season for Ohio State. Or not.

The top Big Ten player is Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, projected to go third overall to the Commanders.