Can't Wait For Saturday | If Terps want to stay on a roll, QB play is key

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Between now and May 29, I am continuing to count down the 2024 Big Ten race. Feel free to disagree.

Former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has the program on a solid, successful track with consecutive eight-win seasons. The Terrapins have won three bowls ina row. The defense figures to be a strength with the return of five starters up front. While Southern California, Oregon and Penn State are on the schedule, there is no Ohio State or Michigan, a change from the old days (2023).

The Terrapins aren't sure who is going to replace Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten's all-time leading passer, the biggest shoes to fill. While Maryland didn't lose a boatload of players (13) to the transfer portal, it didn't bring many in either (seven). The class was ranked 15th among Big Ten schools. Out of 18.