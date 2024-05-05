Can't Wait For Saturday | What teams will fill the CFP field? Odds are you can probably guess

I probably didn't need the nice folks at BetUS to tell me who the favorites are to make the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Could have guessed that $13-million man Kirty Smart and Georgia would be high on the list. And Ohio State, Texas and Oregon, too. Those four will be ranked in my Associated Press preseason Top 5 in some order.

The first surprise among the betting favorites is Kansas State, which sits at eighth, just ahead of defending national champion Michigan.

A team I really like, Mississippi, is tied for 10th with Alabama, Utah, Penn State and Miami.

Kansas, Missouri and Louisville are longer shots.

Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State made the list.

Last team on the board: Colorado.

Eight Big Ten teams are listed Of course, the odds are going to change all summer and during the season.

I will keep you posted.