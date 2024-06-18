Can't Wait For Saturday | Surviving nasty schedule the biggest hurdle for improving Georgia Tech

Jun. 17—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

The Yellow Jackets finished the 2023 season with a bang, beating Syracuse to become bowl eligible, scaring Georgia in a close loss then taking the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF 30-17. ... Entering his second full season, coach Brent Key seems to have the program moving in the right direction, Hard to do playing in a pro town in a state dominated by the Bulldogs. ... The offense should be smoking with eight starters set to return, including four offensive lineman. Haynes King is back to run the show. ... Kicker Aidan Birr is as steady as they come, missing just two of 19 field goal tries in 2023. ... Key is considered a talent and is less likely to leave the team because he is a former offensive lineman for at school.

Only four starters return on defense, which was already a weak spot. ... Key was able to rally the troops last season to reach a bowl. But it lost at home to Bowling Green and Boston College. Signs of trouble? .... The schedule is brutal, certainly the most difficult for any Power Four school. Tech opens against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. There are road games at Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Georgia. Plus a home game against Notre Dame. Apparently, the Kansas City Chiefs weren't available.