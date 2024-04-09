Can't Wait For Saturday | Sure, they can play basketball, but how were the finalists on the gridiron?

Apr. 9—***

Leave it to the football guy to find a reason to write about the NCAA tournament basketball final that turns the focus away from hoops.

Of the last 10 title games (remember, no 2020), which one would have been the best football matchup?

Based solely on how many wins their football teams piled up in the previous fall, here is the countdown:

10. 2021: 2 wins — Baylor (2) vs. Gonzaga 0, no team

9. 2014: 5 — UConn (3) vs. Kentucky (2)

8. 2024: 7 — UConn (3) vs. Purdue (4)

7. (tie) 2022: 8 — Kansas (2) vs. North Carolina (6)

7. (tie) 2017: 8 — North Carolina (8) vs. Gonzaga (0)

5. (tie) 2023: 13 — UConn (6) vs. San Diego State (7)

5. (tie) 2019: 13 — Virginia (8) vs. Texas Tech (5)

5. (tie) 2018: 13 — Villanova (5) vs. Michigan (8)

2. 2016: 17 — Villanova (6) vs. North Carolina (11)

1. 2015: 20 — Duke (9) vs. Wisconsin (11)

What does all of this prove? That I've got way too much time on my hands. Time to take up knitting.