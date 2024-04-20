Can't Wait For Saturday | Sure, the helmet communications help the game, but can QBs order food like at a drive-thru?

Always good when the folks in charge of college football make rule changes that improve the game.

Starting this fall, FBS teams will have helmet communication available during the action. And tablets on the sidelines. Nice the college game is catching up to the NFL.

Bottom line, the changes will improve play on offense and protect the sanctity of play calls.

Not sure that happened in recent years with all the alleged sign stealing. I'm counting on the leaders of the game to guarantee nobody can listen in to the headsets beyond the particular team. Might want to tell Michigan that is a rule that can't be violated.

At the start, the teams will be limited to one player on each side of the ball with helmet communications. Over time, it makes sense that everyone on the field will have access. But it seems like college football isn't ready for that step right away. Remember, it took a long time to even get to a playoff.

Another rule change that I'm giving two thumps up is the introduction of the two-minute warning at the end of each half like in the NFL.

Don't know about the rest of you, but it is annoying to watch teams bleed the clock in the final minutes of a tight game. The two-minute warning should help add a bit more excitement. Plus, it's a cool name.