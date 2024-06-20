Can't Wait For Saturday | Star running back, hotshot transfer QB could cause trouble for UCF opponents

Jun. 19—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Gus Malzahn enters his fourth year overall at the Orlando school and second season in the Big 12. The return of Colorado and the addition of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah makes it the Bigger 12. Some figured the Knights would get run over in the Power 4, but they held their own. ... The UCF offense could be a nightmare for opposing defenses with the return of tailback RJ Harvey, who ran for 1.416 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023. ... Malzahn picked up a potential one-year wonder in the transfer portal, adding former Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson. ... Kobe Hudson is the team's leading returning receiver and has a nose for the end zone. ... Malzahn hired veteran Ted Roof to the run the defense, which will be led by end Malachi Lawrence. ... The Knights open with likely wins against New Hampshire and Sam Houston.

The defense got battered in the first year against the Big 12's high-powered offense. It struggled especially against the run, not a good thing in a league full of talented backs. Fortunately, Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon isn't on the schedule. ... For some reason, the Knights are playing at Florida. The schedule is difficult enough without having to play in Gainesville. ... Jefferson needs to stay healthy. The backup is probably going to be a freshman. ... The Knights don't play Kansas or Kansas State but do travel to Iowa State and West Virginia. They close against league favorite Utah. Late November in Salt Lake City might be a bit cold for the guys from Florida.