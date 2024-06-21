Can't Wait For Saturday | Sorry Wolverines, but Appalachian State is still good at football

Jun. 21—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Quarterback Joey Aguilar returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards and touchdowns. He was the league newcomer of the year, ... Aguilar will throw early and often to Kaedin Robinson, among the top receivers in the Sun Belt in yards and catches. ... Most of the top running backs return from an effective group. ... Shawn Clark has put together an impressive run in four years with three nine-plus win seasons and a 35-18 overall record. He is a former Mountaineers offensive lineman so it won't be easy to pry him out of Boone. ... The defense, which was excellent against the pass last season, brings back nine starters. ... Two of the top teams in the conference, Arkansas State and Texas State, aren't on the schedule.And James Madison visits Boone. ... Kicker Michael Hughes is one of the best in the country, hitting 19 of 22 field goal tries in 2023.

The entire team is playing with a heavy heart after the spring death of offensive lineman Jack Murphy, who was an all-conference selection. ... The offense slowed down a bit late in the season, scoring just 13 in a bowl game against Miami. Fortunately, the defense held up and only allowed nine. ... The money game last year almost turned into a win, with the Mountaineers dropping a 40-34 decision at North Carolina. This time, they are going to Clemson.

50. Maryland Big Ten

49. Colorado Big 12

48. Georgia Tech ACC

47. Tulane American

46. UCF Big 12

45. South Florida American