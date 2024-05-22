Can't Wait For Saturday | Sleepless in Seattle? Not with Fisch, Rogers around

May 21—***

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Between now and May 29, I am continuing to count down the 2024 Big Ten race. Feel free to disagree.

Sure, it would have been great if Kalen DeBoer had stuck around after taking the Huskies to the CFP title game. But when Alabama calls, you've got to go. Fortunately, Jedd Fisch was willing to make the move north from Arizona and all is good in Seattle.Fisch was able to convince Mississippi State transfer quarterback Will Rogers to stick around. If the receivers and line are ready, the Washington offense should be humming.

Only two starters back from the CFP runner-up. Unfortunately, one of them isn't star receiver Rome Odunze, now with the Bears. Fisch brought in 27 transfers at all positions. They will be wearing name tags during training camp. Washington doesn't play Ohio State, but it does have games against Michigan, Oregon, Southern California, Penn State and angry, jilted rival Washington State.