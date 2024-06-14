Can't Wait For Saturday | We will see if 2024 season lives up to hype; guess here is YES

IMHO, college football has always been great. Pretty much everything about it. But this year, will be the greatest.

More playoff teams than ever before, which expands the realistic chance of a non-power winning it all.

Oh sure, it will probably be Alabama or Georgia or Ohio State. But I won't be stunned if a less-familiar name makes it to the final game.

College football recently set the playoff and bowl schedules. Next December and January are going to be a blast.

Some might take issue with bowl games (Celebration and Camelia) being played the same day as the Army-Navy rivalry and the Heisman Trophy presentation. As long as one of the finalists isn't in a bowl that day, it will all be fine.

The CFP first round at campus sites will be held with one game on Dec. 20 and the other three on Dec. 21. Here's hoping for teams from the South and West having to play in snow.

Weather won't be an issue for the quarterfinals, set for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at Glendale, Ariz,, Atlanta, Pasadena, Calif., and New Orleans. Today, I predict there will be at least two upsets in the quarters, with the lower-seeded teams gaining an edge after playing 10 days before.

The semifinals will be Jan, 9 and 10 in Miami and Arlington, Texas. The title game will be Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Fun times a million.