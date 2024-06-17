Can't Wait For Saturday | Second year of Coach Prime: Boom or bust? Check back in November

Jun. 16—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Coach Prime, (aka Deion Sanders) has the folks in Boulder fired up about football again. The program was in a coma before he arrived, now it is filling Folsom Field for the spring game. Cool. ... The coach has a great relationship with the starting quarterback, his son Shedeur. The younger Sanders is leaving for the NFL after this season and wants to go out with a bang. ... Travis Hunter is one of the most exciting players in the game and has a chance to work his way into the Heisman conversation. ... The defense welcomes back six starters, led by Hunter. ... The nonconference schedule includes only one toughie, the return game to former rival Nebraska. North Dakota State and Colorado State are the other two noncons. ... The switch back to the Pac-12 means a less menacing league schedule.

Reasons to worry

Beyond Shedeur Sanders and Hunter, the offense returns only one starter. The offensive line will be entirely new .., Yes, the Buffs became a national story with a good start in 2023, but they faded in the back half against a better schedule and missed a bowl. ... Three to four teams on the conference schedule will be ranked in the preseason or close: Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State and Utah. Texas Tech and Oklahoma State will also receive consideration.