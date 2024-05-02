Can't Wait For Saturday | Running back Corum is an easy guy to root for in the NFL

Michigan running back Blake Corum had a fantastic college career ... on and off the field.

He used his name, image and likeness money to help out in the Ann Arbor, Mich., area. One of his acts of kindness was a turkey giveaway at Thanksgiving for hundreds of families. Classy.

Reporter friends in Michigan tell me Corum is the real deal.

On the field, the two-time All-American finished as Michigan's career rushing touchdown leader, while playing for an undefeated national champion.

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams used a third-round pick on Corum. In the old days, when running backs were valued like gold. he might have been one of the first five picks. Those days are mostly over. For now.

Corum will battle for playing time with third-year pro Kyren Williams, who is coming off an 1,144-yard 12-touchdown season.

Landing with the Rams means Corum is in the same town as his former college coach. Jim Harbaugh is now the big boss of the crosstown Chargers. I will not be rooting for him. Sorry.