Can't Wait For Saturday | Remember when Lovie Smith owned the Scarlet Knights?

Jun. 2—***

The Illinois football opener is 88 days away when Bret Bielema's team lines up against Eastern Illinois on a Thursday night (Aug. 29. time TBA).

The team has 12 guaranteed games and can add a 13th by qualifying for a bowl. Think really big and the number jumps by either reaching the Big Ten title game or earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

By my count, Illinois can play as many as 17 games.

No reason to get ahead of myself. Let's look at the games we know will happen for certain.

Here is the CWFS take on Illinois' schedule, counting the games down on the excite-o-meter. As always, feel free to disagree:

Remember when it seemed like Illinois faced the Scarlet Knights every year? Actually, the teams have only met eight times, with five of the games during the Lovie Smith era.

He was 4-1 against the Scarlet Knights, almost half of his 10 Big Ten wins.

Bret Bielema's only game against Rutgers as Illinois coach came in 2021. Had it reversed the 20-14 home loss, Bielema's first team would have gone bowling. No such luck.

Rutgers is feeling a lot better about its football program in Greg Schiano's second stint. The Scrarlet Knights are coming off a winning season that ended with a Pinstripe Bowl victory against Miami.

Rutgers lost 15 players to the transfer portal and added just nine. One of the additions is former Minnesota starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who should move right in behind center.

Rutgers has moved more than its share of players to the NFL over the years. The best is probably defensive back Deron Cherry, who was a star for the Chiefs.Another safety, Devin McCourty, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.