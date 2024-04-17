Can't Wait For Saturday | Recent departures signal potential trouble for Penn State offense

Apr. 16—***

Nobody is going to ever feel too sorry for Penn State coach James Franklin. He's got a high-paying job in the Big Ten. With the new 12-team College Football Playoff, there is no reason the Nittany Lions can't routinely make the field.

So all is good in State College. Well, mostly good Until one of the best players on the team decided to enter the transfer portal.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the team's leading receiver in 2023, told Penn State he was leaving Monday.

Actually, the decision was clearly made before Monday. He wasn't at the team's annual spring game on Saturday and missed an open-to-the-media workout last Tuesday.

Sounds like already has his bags packed.

As a graduate, his movement isn't restricted. Now in the portal, he can take his time to find the best fit.

And there should be all sorts of interest,even if he did struggle late in the 2023 season.

Penn State needs to find some help on offense. The team faces a challenging schedule, so every yard helps.. The Nittany Lions are free from the Big Ten East, but trill drew Ohio State and newcomers Southern California and Washington.

Illinois will get a look at Penn State on Sept. 28 in State College. Fun.

The transfer portal has been a mixed bag for the Nittany Lions They have picked up six players, but they have lost seven, including three receivers.