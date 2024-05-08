Can't Wait For Saturday | Get ready for the coolest bowl ever thanks to Snoop Dogg

May 8—***

If you asked me a few years ago to predict which star of "Old School" would someday be honored with a bowl game in their name, my first guess would have been Wil Ferrell. Then, Vince Vaughn. And Luke Wilson.

Turns out, I would have been wrong The correct answer is Snoop Dogg.

The rapper is now the namesake of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, formerly known as the Barstool Sports Bowl.

The game will be played Dec. 28 at Tucson, Ariz. and match teams from the MAC and Mountain West.

Expect the entertainer to be a big part of the show, which makes it a must-see bowl for me. To be honest, I watch most of them, but this one just got moved up on the priority list. Something like "Honey, can't go to the family party. Have to watch Toledo-Boise State" I'll mention Snoop Dogg's involvement and hope that helps my cause.

The bowl is presented by Gin & Juice. Back in the day, a bowl tie to an alcohol company would have been a no go. But the world is changing. Players can switch schools every year. So this is not a big deal.