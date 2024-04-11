Can't Wait For Saturday | What questions do you have for injured Illinois standouts? Here's your chance

My 24-hour getaway to St. Louis allowed me to spend time with my son on his 24th birthday, see the Cardinals lose a close one to the annoying Phillies and appear on KissCam with my wife at Busch Stadium. I didn't mess that up.

But I am back in C-U and need the help of C.W.F.S. readers. You need to act fast.

Sometime after 9 a.m. Thursday, I will be talking to Illinois running back Kaden Feagin and defensive back Matthew Bailey. The two expected to play key roles in the 2024 season, but are limited to mostly mental work in spring drills because of injuries.

My request from you: send me questions you want answers to from Feagin and Bailey. My email is and don't have much time.

There are a few I can come up with on my own: How are you feeling? When will you be 100 percent? How frustrating is to be out?

But I want you to give me some different ideas. Whatever you have been wondering about.

I will ask as many as I can in what figures to be a short interview window. And remember there are other reporters covering the team, so they will have many of their own.

It is actually a very nice group of people covering the team and we all respect the work we have to do. I would tell you I have an experience advantage on everyone else since I've been covering the team for 35 years. But Loren Tate has at least 25 years on me, so I will keep that one to myself.

Thanks ahead of time for your help. I will be back to tell you how it went in Friday's C.W.F.S.