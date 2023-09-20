Can't Wait For Saturday | Never know when you will stumble into a fun story

Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen.

Let me give you a little insight into the life of a sportswriter. Specifically, one covering the Illinois football team.

Each week during the season, most of the interview opportunities are known going in. Bret Bielema meets with us Mondays and Thursdays. His two coordinators are available Mondays and the rest of the assistant coaches are available Tuesdays and Wednesdays when requested.

Players on offense are available Tuesdays and guys on defense talk to the media on Wednesdays.

I haven't checked every other Big Ten school, but the access likely ranks with the best in the league.

It is not close to where it was earlier in my career, when he could watch all or some of practice and talk to pretty much anyone we asked for. Those were the days, but I get that they are gone. Changed by factors out of media control.

I'm adjusting to the new way of doing things. Not kicking and screaming anymore. Because once in a while, you stumble into an unexpected gem. My column in Wednesday's News-Gazette is a good example. I asked a standard question to Illinois receiver Casey Washington and got a surprising answer.

Turns out that Washington writes his thoughts and ideas every day in a notebook. Sounds familiar. It is the kind of detail that you don't find as often these days.

Reporters are still able to get to know the players and coaches at a certain level. But there is definitely more of a separation than before.

Washington's story reminded me again why I love this job: the chance to learn about people and tell their stories.