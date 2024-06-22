Can't Wait For Saturday | Monangai, Schiano give Scarlet Knights a chance to repeat '23 success

Jun. 22—***

Are you ready for the most college football ever? Twelve teams in the playoffs means eight more postseason games than before. What used to be three is now 11 to decide who is best,

The favorites might dominate in the first two rounds. Or the semifinals will be filled with bottom seeds. We can only hope.

Kick back, relax and enjoy every moment of it. As a primer, I will use this space over the next month and half to count down my preseason Top 50. I welcome complaints and disagreements I might even include them in future stories.

And away we go ...

Running back Kyle Monangai returns after gaining 1,242 yards and scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.He became the school's first 1,000-yard rusher in more than a decade. ... The Scarlet Knights added former Minnesota starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. His experience should help keep the run-based offense moving. ... Three starters are back on the offensive line. So is receiver Christian Dremel, who leads what should be an improved group. ... Coach Greg Schiano seems to have rejuvenated the program while adding to his own legacy. ... Six senior starters return on defense, which was solid in every area in '23. ... Rutgers won't play any of the big three from the former East, Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State.

While the defense should be strong up front, the cornerbacks will be new. ... Kakiakmanis has the ability to play at a high level, but he is with a new team in a new system. Could be some bumps early. ... After a spring and summer of getting patted on the back, will the Scarlet Knights maintain the hunger that led to a winning season in 2023? ... After opening with likely wins against Howard and Akron, Rutgers travels to improving Virginia Tech. Never easy to win in Blacksburg. ... Payback for avoiding big three are games against newcomers Southern California, UCLA and Washington. Plus Wisconsin and Nebraska.

50. Maryland Big Ten

49. Colorado Big 12

48. Georgia Tech ACC

47. Tulane American

46. UCF Big 12

45. South Florida American

44. Appalachian State Sun Belt