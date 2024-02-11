Can't Wait For Saturday | Kelly makes a prudent, but peculiar, decision

Feb. 11—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

Time for a two-parter on the change at UCLA. Today, a look at why Chip Kelly left a head coaching job to become an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. That's called a step back. Monday, I'll suggest what the Bruins should do next.

Kelly's coaching history is certainly unusual. After starting his coaching career on the defensive side of the ball at Columbia, Kelly built his reputation as an offensive guru while at New Hampshire.

I had to look up the FCS school's nickname (it is the Wildcats).

Kelly's work was impressive enough to land him the job as Mike Bellotti's offensive coordinator at Oregon in 2007.

Two years later, when Bellotti became Oregon's athletic director, Kelly was the logical choice to replace him.

And Kelly was stunningly successful. In four seasons, his teams went 46-7, played for one national title and finished ranked in The Associated Press top five three times. The Ducks played in a BCS bowl all four of his seasons.

He could have stayed there — and won — forever. But the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles called after the 2012 season and he felt he had to go.

In three seasons with the Eagles, he went 26-21 with one playoff appearance and was fired.

The 49ers hired him and he lasted one 2-14 season before getting fired again.

Kelly returned to college coaching in 2018 at UCLA. He didn't find the kind of success he had earlier at Oregon, going 35-34 in six seasons. He won just 10 games in his first three years with the Bruins, but had more success the final three.

Still, the perception out there is that he jumped before getting pushed.

Coming off an 8-5 finish in '23, UCLA seemed to be moving in the right direction. But with a '24 schedule that includes LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Iowa, Washington and Southern California, a winning season wasn't going to be easy for the 60-year-old Kelly,

So, he is now in Columbus, where he call plays for buddy Ryan Day. If the Buckeyes win at a high level as expected (I've got them at No. 2 in the preseason), Kelly will have a chance to run another program. With a new clock. What a profession.