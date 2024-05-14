Can't Wait For Saturday | Jeff Brohm made winning at Purdue look easy ... it is not.

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Over the next 2 1/2 weeks, I am counting down the 2024 Big Ten race. Feel free to disagree.

Ryan Walters has endless energy and Illinois-centric coaching staff. Hudson Card returns for his second season at quarterback and Walters' skills as a defensive fixer should start to pay dividends.

The schedule is brutal with games against playoff contenders Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State. The Boilermakers were offensive on offense in Walters' first season and haven't made significant upgrades.