Can't Wait For Saturday | Iowa game broadcasts won't be the same without fun-loving legend Podolak

Apr. 24—***

Most Big Ten football fans know Ed Podolak as a longtime analyst on Iowa radio broadcasts. He announced this week he will reduce his gameday role on Hawkeyes games this season.

I first was aware of Podolak as a player with the Kansas City Chiefs. I was 10 and a big fan of the Miami Dolphins.

On Christmas Day, 1971, Podolak had a spectacular game for the Chiefs in a double-overtime playoff loss to the Dolphins. At the time, it was the longest game in NFL history.

Podolak did everything, running, catching and returning punts and kicks for a ridiculous 350 all-purpose yards. It was a pity somebody had to lose.

Podolak had a stellar playing career, then moved into the broadcast booth at his alma mater.

Podolak had a great rapport with the late legend Jim Zabel and kept the fun going when current Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin took over.

Thankfully, Podolak isn't stepping away completely. He will continue to be involved in pregame.

Iowa radio rights holder Hawkeye Sports Properties is looking for a replacement, Scott Docherman, ace Iowa reporter for The Athletic, came up with an impressive list of possible candidates, including ex-players Dallas Clark, Anthony Herron and Matt Bowen. Herron and Bowen both played at Illinois high schools. Bolingbrook and Glenbard West respectively.