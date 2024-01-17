Can't Wait For Saturday | Iowa defensive coordinator Parker a bargain at any price

Jan. 17—Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here

Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmussen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.

***

What is Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looking for in his new offensive coordinator? Easy, a point-scoring version of Phil Parker.

Ferentz is in the middle of trying to replace his son Brian as the team's offensive coordinator. He gave whoever the new coach is a bit of staff flexibility by removing the team's receivers coach on Tuesday. Kelton Copeland was let go. The receivers struggled in 2023, though the issue seemed more about lack of skill than what they were being taught.

If the Iowa offense had been as effective as Parker's defense in recent seasons, the Hawkeyes would been a strong contender for the College Football Playoffs.

Instead, they struggled to put points on the board In fact, the Hawkeyes were shut out in both the Big Ten title game against Michigan and in the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee.

The school recognizes Parker had nothing to do with the troubles. In fact, Iowa rewarded Parker with a $500,000 raise this week, putting his base salary at $1.9 million. Worth every dime.

Parker won the prestigious Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. I was on the panel that decided the winner and Parker was an easy choice for the top of my ballot.

Without Parker's work, Iowa would have been fortunate to become bowl eligible. With his scheme and coaching skill, Iowa won 10 games and the final Big Ten West title

Iowa's defense ranked fourth in the nation in points allowed. Granted, Iowa had talented players. Check NFL roster and you will find some of his proteges. Parker helped get them there and there are more on the way. DB Cooper DeJean could be a first-round draft pick.

Why isn't Parker a head coach? Great question.

Schools have asked, but Parker likes his Iowa gig, where he has worked for 25 years. He is loyal to Ferentz, which has been a good thing for the Hawkeyes and bad for the rest of the Big Ten.

It's a refreshing take. Parker loves his job, gets paid a ton of money. Why leave?