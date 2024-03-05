Can't Wait For Saturday | IMHO, LSU quarterback Burrow the right pick as all-playoff era quarterback

But when I find an interesting piece from another outlet, I will point it out.

Like the recent article on ESPN.com by David Hale.

He took the time to come up with an all-playoff era team during the decade of the four-team system.

Not just players on the teams that made the CFP, but everyone. He could have called it an all-decade team, but it includes parts of two of them. So, all-playoff era works perfect.

Lots of work and hard to argue against his choices.

He nails it with the first selection, picking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow among a stellar list of candidates: Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts of Alabama and Oklahoma and so many others.

Any of them would been the right answer, but Burrow did the best job leading the best team in college football during the past quarter century. His 2019 season is the monster of all monsters and he kept the hot streak going all the way through the title game. Stunningly good. And he has continued the fine play in the NFL, with his career slowed only by injuries.

It doesn't take long for the author to get to the initial Big Ten player to make the first team. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor joins Alabama's Derrick Henry at tailback. Both are very worthy. and both have gone on to stardom at the next level.

Henry won the Heisman, Taylor never did. But he topped 2,000 yards twice and finished in the Top 10 of the Heisman vote three times.

No surprise, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the team, one of the two Buckeyes picked, joined by defensive end Chase Young.

Other Big Ten players who made the cut: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers.

Illinois' Devon Witherspoon earned honorable mention at cornerback.