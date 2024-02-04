Can't Wait For Saturday | I'm keeping an eye on the Wolverines ... you should too

Here is my plan going forward. : between now and Oct. 19, I will pay special attention to the comings and goings for Michigan football.

Why? Because a century ago on Oct. 18, the biggest game in Illinois history happened at Memorial Stadium.

Unfortunately, none of us were there when Red Grange owned Michigan in a blowout victory. It continues to be my theory his performance that day ranks as the greatest in college football history.

Will it happen again? Bret Bielema sure hopes so, First-year Michigan coach Sherrone Moore hopes not.

Michigan played eight games that season, wining six. Illinois scored 39 points. The other seven opponents combined for 15. Illinois beat a powerhouse.

More on the 1924 game in the coming months.

In the here and now, Moore just promoted quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator.

Campbell worked with the J.J. McCarthy in 2023 and played a role in the development of a national championship offense.

You might think Moore would go hire a veteran OC. I like that he is starting with guys he knows.

Moore has also elevated Grant Newsome to work with the offensive line, Moore's former position group.

My take is the transition will be smooth in Ann Arbor and Moore can concentrate on acquiring talent for next season and beyond.

Let's watch and see how it works out. Remember, the Wolverines are coming to town in 258 days.