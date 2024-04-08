Can't Wait For Saturday |Illini standout Newton should be an early pick. But where? And when?

The 2024 NFL draft is less than three weeks away. During th4e 2023 college season, I was convinced I would be attending because I fully expected Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton to be n Detroit.

Newton looks like a first-rounder pick, That hasn' changed. In his latest mock draft, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has Newton going No. 21 overall to the Miami Dolphins. My guess is that would be fine with the former Illini since it is in his home state.

Pro Football Focus lists Newton No. 11 overall on its big board and No. 2 among defensive tackles.

The consensus mock draft puts Newton at No. 23 to the Vikings.

His name is likely getting called Thursday night. Last year, it made a ton of sense for Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon to attend. Few experts listed him lasting past the 10th overall slot. He came off at No. 5 and had a banner rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Witherspoon's debut season should make teams comfortable about picking Newton. Illinois has shown the ability to produce NFL-ready defensive talent. Quan Martin and Sydney Brown performed well as NFL rookies too.

Will Newton be picked in time for me to write a quick story and get it in Friday's paper? Close call. Witherspoon took awhile to get to the main press group in 2023, so I had to speed write a story for the print edition.

If I'm not in Detroit there are no guarantees of talking to Newton after his selection. Or he could back at home in Florida with family and friends.

Newton isn't the only Illinois player who will be picked this year, As many as six others could be called. Those players deserve their moment too.

It is quite the dilemma. Likely, I will wait until the last minute before making travel plans and hope for the best.